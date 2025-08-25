Fishers Freight Win Best Game Operations and Mascot for 2025 Season

FISHERS - The Indoor Football League announced on Saturday during the IFL Championship weekend that the Fishers Freight have won two awards during their inaugural season.

The Freight won Best Game Operations first. In a statement from the league, "from pregame hype to halftime shows and in-arena energy, the Best Game Operations award highlights the franchise that delivers the most complete game-day experience. The Fishers Freight set the standard in 2025, turning every home game into a spectacle that fans won't soon forget."

Next, the Freight's mascot Bandit earned Best Mascot. The league stated, "best Mascot honors go to Fishers Freight's Bandit, whose energy, creativity, and crowd-pleasing antics entertained fans all season long. From routines to interactions, Bandit embodied the spirit of the franchise and became a true fan favorite."







