Freight Close Out Season With Highest Scoring Win

July 25, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS- The Fishers Freight hosted the Iowa Barnstormers for Fan Appreciation Night to finish out their inaugural season on Friday night. After a close first quarter, the Freight dominated, defeating Iowa 81-40.

FIRST QUARTER

Quian Williams scored first for Iowa, running the ball into the end zone. After a good kick, the Barnstormers went up 7-0.

The Freight matched their score after Dominic Roberto jumped into the end zone for a touchdown. Calum Sutherland's kick was successful and the game was tied 7-7.

On Iowa's next possession, Gabriel Rui kicked a field goal on fourth down to put the Barnstormers up 10-7.

Fishers took the lead with a touchdown by quarterback Felix Harper, who was helped into the end zone by his team. After another good kick by Sutherland, the Freight went up 14-10.

On the next kickoff, Sutherland kicked the ball through the uprights for a deuce, however the Freight were offsides so it did not count.

SECOND QUARTER

Williams scored again for Iowa, making it 17-14 early in the second quarter.

The next score came from Jerron McGaw who ran back a kickoff for a touchdown. This made it 21-17 after a good extra point kick from Sutherland.

After pushing Iowa to fourth down on their next drive, Rui scored another field goal, making it 21-20.

With about four minutes to go in the first half, Isaiah Coulter caught the ball in the end zone to extend the Freight's lead to 28-20.

On the next kickoff, the Freight recovered the ball however a fan interference penalty prevented Fishers from keeping it.

The Freight extended their lead to 34-20 after another touchdown by McGaw. That is how the first half ended after Iowa attempted a field goal with two seconds left, but missed it.

THIRD QUARTER

Sutherland kicked a deuce to start the second half. This put the Freight up 36-20. This was quickly followed by a Freight touchdown, scored by McGaw. This made it 43-20 after a good kick.

On the next drive, Fishers' Marcus Gray intercepted the ball and ran it into the end zone for a touchdown. After the extra point, the Freight took a 50-20 lead.

Jaylin Swan tackled quarterback James Cahoon in the end zone, scoring a safety for the Freight. Fishers took a 52-20 lead.

Jalen Bracey scored a touchdown for Iowa to make it 52-26. Jaylin Swan blocked the extra point attempt to keep the score that way.

Josiah King scored a touchdown for the Freight next to make it 59-26 after a good kick. This officially made it the highest scoring game in Freight history.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Freight opened the scoring in the fourth quarter with a touchdown scored by McGaw, his fourth of the night. After a good kick, Fishers led 66-26.

On the next kickoff, Sutherland tacked on two points with deuce.

Cam Mitchell-Johnson ran in a touchdown for the Barnstormers next, making it 68-33 after a good extra point kick.

Jaiden Roe intercepted the ball for Fishers next. Ultimately, Josiah King ran it in for a Freight touchdown. This made it 74-33.

Bracey scored another touchdown for the Barnstormers to make it 74-40 after a successful kick by Rui.

Fishers added to their lead with another touchdown by Dominic Roberto. After a good kick from Sutherland, the Freight led 81-40.

With 49 seconds to go, Iowa turned over the ball on downs and the Freight closed out the game, winning 81-40.







Indoor Football League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.