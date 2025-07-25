Game Preview: Green Bay Blizzard at Jacksonville Sharks: July 26

July 25, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard (10-5) square off in the regular season finale against the Jacksonville Sharks (9-6) this Saturday, July 26th. Kickoff at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena is scheduled for 6:05 PM CST.

The Blizzard roll into the final matchup of the season on a winning note after defeating the Massachusetts Pirates a week ago. The game was back and forth throughout the first half, but after Green Bay "double dipped" by scoring just before and just after the break, they never looked back. The second half was dominated by the Blizzard, leading to a final score of 56-27.

Jacksonville slides into this week's duel on a two-game losing streak, with the most recent loss to the Tulsa Oilers. The Sharks and the Oilers went blow-for-blow, but after three consecutive scores from Tulsa, they held a 20-point lead. The deficit was too much for Jacksonville to overcome, as they fell 47-38.

This is the second time this season the Blizzard and Sharks will face each other. The first matchup was back in June, when the Sharks made the journey up to Green Bay. The Blizzard scored 44 points in the second half and steamrolled Jacksonville 75-43.

With the IFL Playoffs kicking off next week, Green Bay has already clinched a home playoff game, but there is still something to play for. The Blizzard have their eyes set on the #1 seed for the second year in a row, but they need a little help. They need to defeat the Sharks on Saturday, and they also need Quad City to lose to the Tulsa Oilers later that night. If this scenario happens, the playoffs would run through Green Bay.

If the Blizzard want to get the #1 seed, they will first need to contain Jacksonville QB Tyler Huff. Huff is a dual-threat QB who averages roughly 90 yards passing and 87 yards rushing per game. He is also a touchdown machine, having 10 passing touchdowns and 18 rushing touchdowns in the seven games he has appeared this season. A few weeks ago, Huff had three passing and four rushing touchdowns, a performance which earned him Week 14 IFL Offensive Player of the Week honors. Defensively, Green Bay will have to navigate through the shark-infested waters of Jacksonville's defense. As a group, the Sharks are third in the league in total points allowed (549) and points per game (39.2). Jacksonville also allowed the fewest passing yards (1,811) this season, as well as the second fewest total yards (3,068). Breaking through this stingy defense and running up the score will get the Blizzard one step closer to the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

If Jacksonville wants to improve its playoff seed, they will first need to slow down QB Max Meylor. Meylor is having an MVP-caliber season, earning Offensive Player of the Week four times this season. Meylor has 24 rushing touchdowns to go along with 55 passing touchdowns. Getting pressure on Meylor may be a challenge for the Sharks as the Green Bay offensive line has allowed the second fewest sacks this season (4). The big men up front have played extraordinarily, keeping Meylor off the turf and getting him into the endzone. As a whole, the offensive line group received the MOO'V The Chains Offensive Players of the Week award against the Pirates. Jacksonville will also have to limit the opportunities to score for K Andrew Mevis. Mevis scored eight points of his own a week ago and also had a successful onside kick attempt, which led to a Green Bay touchdown. Mevis' performance was recognized with the Week 18 IFL Special Teams Player of the Week award.

With the Blizzard on the road this week, don't miss any of the action! Come on down to D2 Sports Pub Stadium District (788 Armed Forces Dr., Green Bay, WI) for the official Blizzard Watch Party! Can't make it? No sweat! The game will also be streamed on the IFL Network.

Written By: Seth Kluck







Indoor Football League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.