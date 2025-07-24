Blizzard Playoff Outlook

July 24, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have already secured their spot in the 2025 IFL Playoffs, but this weekend could still shake up the Eastern Conference. Although the playoff teams have already been decided, the matchups have not. Here are the Eastern Conference Standings heading into the final weekend of regular season play.

Eastern Conference Standings:

Quad City Steamwheelers (11-4)

Green Bay Blizzard (10-5)

Tulsa Oilers (9-6)

Jacksonville Sharks (9-6)

Matchups this weekend that affect seeding:

Green Bay Blizzard at Jacksonville Sharks (July 26 at 6:05 PM CST)

Tulsa Oilers at Quad City Steamwheelers (July 26 at 7:05 PM CST)

What does this mean for the Green Bay Blizzard?

The team has already locked in a home playoff game by holding second place in the Eastern conference. The Blizzard earned the right to the second seed because of their overall record (10-5) and strength of schedule tiebreaker advantage over the remaining eastern conference playoff teams.

How does this weekend effects the first round of the playoffs?

If Green Bay wins and Quad City wins, OR if both Green Bay and Quad City lose:

The seeding would remain the same. The playoff matchups would be Jacksonville Sharks at Quad City Steamwheelers and Tulsa Oilers at Green Bay Blizzard.

Green Bay wins and Quad City loses:

In this case, Green Bay would take first place in the East. Although the Blizzard and Steamwheelers would have the same overall record (11-5), the next tiebreaker is head to head matchups. The Green Bay Blizzard won the series 2-1 this season. This scenario sees Jacksonville come to Green Bay for a high stakes rematch of the previous week. It also means Quad City would host the Tulsa Oilers in their own rematch.

If Quad City wins and Green Bay loses:

This is how the third and fourth seed could switch. The Jacksonville Sharks would finish the regular season with a 10-6 record, and the Tulsa Oilers would finish the season with a 9-7 record. The two teams swap places and get a rematch against the team they previously faced. Oilers at Steamwheelers and Sharks at Blizzard.

Additional Notes on playoffs:

If the Green Bay Blizzard remain as the second seed, they have the right to host their first round matchup. However, to host the Eastern Conference Championship, the Blizzard would have to be the highest remaining seed. Should that game be in Green Bay, the game would take place on August 8.

If the Green Bay Blizzard earns the first seed, they have the right to host both games. Just like the 2024 season, the Eastern Conference would go through Green Bay.







