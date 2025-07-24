Week 19 Preview: Sharks vs Blizzard

JACKSONVILLE, FL - This Saturday, July 26th, the Jacksonville Sharks (9-6) return to the Shark Tank for their final home game of the 2025 regular season as they take on the Green Bay Blizzard (10-5). With all eight playoff spots officially locked in, Week 19 is all about seeding, and both teams have plenty to fight for.

After two tough back-to-back losses, the Sharks are looking to bounce back, tighten up their defense and get some mojo back ahead of their first playoff run in the IFL. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Blizzard are rolling into Jacksonville with momentum after a dominant 56-27 win over the Massachusetts Pirates.

The Blizzard currently hold the top spot in defensive production across the IFL, with 19 interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries. Their offense poses a significant challenge for the struggling Sharks' defense. In a move to boost offensive power, the Sharks have signed wide receiver Harry Ballard, who spent time with Green Bay earlier this season and will now suit up against his former team.

But this weekend isn't just about football, it's also about honoring heroes. The Sharks have saved their best theme night for last. Join us for Military Appreciation Night, where we salute the brave men and women who serve our country. The first 2,000 fans through the doors will receive a free rally towel courtesy of True Vet Solutions.

All active duty military, veterans, and their families are eligible for a special Buy One, Get One Free ticket offer. In addition to honoring our military, we'll also be celebrating YOU, our amazing Sharks fans. Enjoy in-game giveaways, special merchandise deals, and one last night of unforgettable action in the Shark Tank.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this electric night. Let's pack the arena, show our appreciation, and give the Sharks the send-off they deserve as they charge into the playoffs.







