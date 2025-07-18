Week 18 Preview: Sharks vs Oilers

July 18, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - This Saturday, the Jacksonville Sharks will be on the road for a crucial matchup against the Tulsa Oilers. With the Sharks sitting at 9-5, a win would officially lock up their spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Tulsa, currently 8-6, is fighting to climb back into the top of the division to keep their own postseason hopes alive, making this a must win game for both teams.

After a disappointing and unexpected loss last week at home to the San Antonio Gunslingers, the Sharks are facing a wake up call as they head out on the road. Meanwhile, Tulsa is riding high after a thrilling double overtime win against the Massachusetts Pirates, giving them momentum heading into this crucial matchup.

There will be strength on strength moments every time the Sharks take the field on offense. Tulsa's strength lies in their defense, ranked third in the IFL, just ahead of the Sharks. However, Jacksonville holds the edge offensively, led by quarterback Tyler Huff, who currently leads the IFL in rushing yards. His ability to keep defenses on their heels has helped the Sharks remain a top contender and will need his best game in Tulsa.

Fans can expect a competitive and hard fought battle between two determined teams. Tune in to the IFL Network, the new league streaming platform to catch the games live or head to Al's Pizza's Baymeadows location for the Sharks Official Away Game Watch Party. Al's Pizza will be hosting special deals for the Shark Nation. Get your $4 draft beers and house wines, discounted wings, and a BOGO pizza deal if the Sharks score 5 extra points. About the Jacksonville Sharks

