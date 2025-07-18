Game Preview: Iowa Barnstormers vs Quad City Steamwheelers

July 18, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







The Iowa Barnstormers return to the Casey's Center this Saturday for Fan Appreciation Night to take on the Quad City Steamwheelers at 7:05 p.m. (IFL Network).

Iowa quarterback James Cahoon remains the league leader in passing yards, averaging 213.3 per game so far this season.

With Cahoon throwing, wideout Quian Williams has been the top pass catcher in the league, and needs just 5 yards Saturday to eclipse 1,000 for the season. Williams also leads the league in scoring.

On the defensive side, Caleb Streat remains tied as the league's leader in interceptions, with six so far in 13 games with the team.

Saturday is the final home game of the season for the Iowa Barnstormers.

