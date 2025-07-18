Rattlers Game Preview

July 18, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







Glendale, AZ - The Arizona Rattlers hit the road to continue their push to host a first-round IFL playoff game. The Rattlers take on the San Antonio Gunslingers this Saturday, July 19, at 4:05 PM. With just two games left before the playoffs, the Rattlers are looking to keep the momentum rolling and lock in their best possible postseason position. A home playoff berth could come down to the season finale on the road against the San Diego Strike Force.

16 Straight Seasons. One Legendary Coach

Last week's heart-pounding 46-43 win over the Strike Force didn't just add another win to the board, it locked the Rattlers into the IFL Playoffs for the 16th straight season, all of those under Head Coach Kevin Guy, who also has five league championships under his belt.

The Road To Playoffs Runs Through San Antonio

This weekend's matchup marks the second meeting of the season between the Rattlers and the Gunslingers. The Rattlers edged out San Antonio in a high-scoring showdown on April 12, winning, 63-55. The Rattlers are 2-0 in all-time matchups against the Gunslingers.

Clutch When It Counts

Last week's win was a statement as the Rattlers battled back from an early 16-point deficit to take down the Strike Force, 46-43, to clinch the postseason berth. Quarterback Dalton Sneed continues to lead with poise, racking up a total of 2,225 passing yards and 40 touchdowns this season, plus 15 more rushing touchdowns.

Ron Brown Jr. sparked the comeback last week with a 49-yard kick return for a touchdown, and the Rattlers' explosive playmakers stepped up when it mattered most.

Where to Watch

Fans can catch all the action live on the IFL Network and follow the Rattlers on social media for behind-the-scenes content and live updates throughout the game.







