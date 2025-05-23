Rattlers Roll into Prescott Ready for Round Two with the Wranglers

May 23, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Glendale, AZ - The Arizona Rattlers are headed north this Saturday, May 24th, for a high-stakes rematch with the Northern Arizona Wranglers in Prescott. Kickoff is set for 6:05 PM, and if past meetings are any indication, fans can expect another hard-hitting battle between these in-state rivals.

Arizona enters the contest at 6-1, riding the momentum of one of the most dramatic wins in franchise history, a 50-47 last-second comeback over the Vegas Knight Hawks. Meanwhile, the Wranglers will be fighting to defend their home turf and even the score in the season series.

Rattlers Own the Rivalry

Arizona has dominated this head-to-head matchup, winning nine of the twelve games against the two teams. The Rattlers are a perfect 3-1 in Prescott, and hold a 6-2 record at home against their northern foes.

Their most recent meeting was back on April 26th, where Arizona released a statement performance in Glendale with a 49-20 win. That win wasn't just convincing - it was controlling, and it reminded everyone that the Rattlers still own the Grand Canyon State.

Thrilling Comeback Fuels Momentum

The Rattlers head into Prescott fresh off one of the season's most intense finishes. Trailing by 12 points with just 30 seconds remaining, Arizona rattled off 15 unanswered to stun the Knight Hawks in a 50-47 victory at Desert Diamond Arena.

Quarterback Dalton Sneed was cool under pressure, throwing four touchdowns and racking up 177 passing yards. Isaiah Huston hauled in two of those scores, while veteran playmaker Jamal Miles added touchdowns both on the ground and through the air. Running back Shannon Brooks added two more rushing scores, continuing his bruising impact on the Rattlers' backfield.

Offense on Overdrive

The Rattlers have been one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the league this season, and the stats speak for themselves. Through seven games, they're averaging an impressive 51 points per game, pounding out 88.1 rushing yards and adding 175.9 through the air, with 51 total touchdowns on the board. This team isn't just moving the chains - they're finishing drives and leaving defenses in the dust. Whether it's the dual-threat command of Sneed, the breakaway speed of Brooks and Miles, or the reliable hands of Huston and Dixon, Arizona's offense is stacked with playmakers who know how to get into the end zone.







