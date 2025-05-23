Blizzard Sign Offensive Lineman Khadere Kounta

May 23, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed OL Khadere Kounta for the 2025 season.

Khadere Kounta (6-6, 310) signed with the Green Bay Blizzard during a bye week. He is an offensive lineman from Gaithersburg, Maryland. The IFL rookie has vast experience coming from some respected college football programs. He even had some looks from other professional teams!

Kounta's college career began at Old Dominion in 2019, where he played 33 games. He made waves by becoming only the third Old Dominion University true freshman to start a game on the offensive line. Of the 33 games Kounta played, he started 32. For his final year of eligibility, the O-Lineman transferred to UCLA.

At UCLA, Kounta would appear on the offensive line and special teams. He appeared in ten games, primarily as a reserve during the 2023 season. The team held a record of 8-5 and won the LA Bowl against the Boise State Broncos. Although he had fewer starting opportunities, professional teams still noticed his playing ability. The CFL's Calgary Stampeders signed him in March of 2025.

Unfortunately, he was recently released. The Green Bay Blizzard, having been bitten by the injury bug, may have found a new offensive lineman with a high motor and hunger to get back to the next level. Kounta's first chance to play will be May 30 when the Blizzard host the Fishers Freight at the Resch Center for 90's Night Remixed - DiaBEATes Awareness Night.

Follow the Green Bay Blizzard Facebook, Instagram, and X for more news on signings and more! Or bookmark greenbayblizzard.com and check back regularly.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.