2025 Green Bay Blizzard Youth Camp Information

June 14 Green Bay Blizzard Youth Football Camp

Start time: 10am

WHO: Youth Ages 7-13 (2nd Grade - 8th Grade)

WHERE: Resch Center ON OUR BRAND NEW FIELD!

WHAT: Football Drills & Skills with the Green Bay Blizzard. Join the Green Bay Blizzard players & coaches for drills, skills and a combine experience with Aurora BayCare Sports Medicine trainers.

WHAT: Aurora BayCare Sports Medicine & Green Bay Blizzard YOUTH FOOTBALL COMBINE

INCLUDES: Camp, Combine, Complimentary ticket to the June 13th - Green Bay Blizzard Football Game.

Blizzard Game Information : June 13th @ 7:05pm

FREE CAMPER MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT TO THE GAME

Additional June 13th game tickets start at $10

UPON REGISTRATION a member of the Green Bay Blizzard Staff will reach out to coordinate your June 13th Blizzard Game Tickets.

The Green Bay Blizzard Youth Camp is already an amazing value and now we have added something for you PARENTS!

NEW for 2025 Green Bay Blizzard Youth Camp: The Parents Lounge

Once the camp has started and campers have checked in, parents are invited to the NEW Parents lounge located inside the Resch Center).

What's included?

Lunch for Parents! - Enjoy a BEEFY nacho bar for protein and other essential nutrients to fuel your day.

Education and information from some of our 2025 Blizzard partners:

Thrivent

Wisconsin Beef Council

Build Your Base

Moo'v Milk

These partners are excited to meet you and share some great resources for you and your athletes health and financial security.

What's it cost?

Nothing - it is part of your Athlete's camp registration.

Who is it for?

You, the parent or guardian! Your athletes will get their fill of fun and education on the field with our friends from Aurora BayCare Sports Medicine and the Green Bay Blizzard. This is for you - thank you for investing in your child's future and coming out to the camp!







