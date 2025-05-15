IFL Quarterback Power Rankings - Midseason

As the 2025 Indoor Football League season reaches Week 9, quarterback play is once again stealing the spotlight. Whether leading through the air, on the ground, or with poised decision-making, these 14 signal callers have defined the first half of the season.

1. Dalton Sneed - Arizona Rattlers

Passing: 1,033 yards (1) | 21 TD (T-2) | 57.7% comp

Rushing: 163 yards | 10 TD (2)

The reigning champ is once again near the top of every major category. Sneed ranks top-5 in passing yards and touchdowns, and his 10 rushing TDs tie him for second in the league - showing off elite redzone efficiency. Arizona's 5-1 record reflects the calm, dangerous presence he brings under center.

2. DeQuan Neal - Quad City Steamwheelers

Passing: 692 yards | 21 TD | 46.3% comp

Rushing: 262 yards | 8 TD

Neal remains one of the IFL's most dangerous dual-threat weapons. He's tied for the second spot in passing touchdowns and is top 5 in rushing yards and has only 3 interceptions in 108 attempts. When the Steamwheelers need a spark, Neal is the match.

3. TJ Edwards - Tulsa Oilers

Passing: 658 yards | 22 TD | 60.7% comp | 178.8 Efficiency (1st)

Rushing: 322 yards | 12 TD

No quarterback has been more productive than Edwards. He's tied for the top QB in total touchdowns (34), leads the IFL in passing TDs (22) and rushing scores (12), and efficiency rating (178.8). His ability to dominate in both phases of the game has made Tulsa one of the IFL's most dangerous offenses.

4. Josh Jones - Bay Area Panthers

Passing: 866 yards (3) | 14 TD

Rushing: 242 yards (6) | 5 TD

Jones continues to shine as a dual-threat QB. He's third in the league in passing yards and sixth in rushing yards, giving Bay Area a dynamic weapon who can hurt defenses in multiple ways.

5. Kaleb Barker - Jacksonville Sharks

Passing: 813 yards (5) | 15 TD (5)

Rushing: 210 yards | 5 TD

Barker brings stability and explosiveness. He's one of the league's most accurate passers and has added meaningful yardage and touchdowns with his legs. Jacksonville thrives when Barker is in rhythm.

6. Ja'Rome Johnson - Vegas Knight Hawks

Passing: 482 yards | 7 TD

Rushing: 103 yards | 3 TD

Due to games played (4), Johnson's yardage isn't among the league's highest. But his dual-threat presence remains dangerous. When Vegas needs a spark, Johnson often delivers.

7. Nate Davis - San Diego Strike Force

Passing: 799 yards (6) | 14 TD (T-6) | 60.6% comp (3)

Davis continues to be a steadying force for the Strike Force. His accurate arm and veteran leadership are keeping San Diego's offense consistent. While not a major rushing threat, his abilities as a pure passer have proven reliable under pressure.

8. Max Meylor - Green Bay Blizzard

Passing: 1,027 yards (2) | 18 TD (4)

Rushing: 293 yards (4) | 9 TD (6)

Meylor ranks second in total passing yards and fourth in rushing yards among all players. His 27 total touchdowns show just how central he's been to Green Bay's offense.

9. Jorge Reyna - Tucson Sugar Skulls

Passing: 355 yards | 7 TD

Rushing: 94 yards | 3 TD

Reyna has been efficient with limited opportunities (3 games). His 7:1 TD-to-INT ratio shows smart decision-making, and though he's not rushing as much as some peers, he's provided a stabilizing influence for Tucson.

10. Kenji Bahar - Massachusetts Pirates

Passing: 824 yards (4) | 10 TD

Rushing: 125 yards | 12 TD (T-1)

Bahar's arm talent is unquestionable as he currently sits fourth in passing yards. And he's a goal line machine, scoring 12 rushing touchdowns on 42 attempts.

11. Jiya Wright - Fishers Freight

Passing: 297 yards | 5 TD

Rushing: 342 yards (1) | 10 TD (T-2)

No player - quarterback or running back - has more rushing yards than Wright. His arm remains a work in progress, but his legs are electric. If the passing production rises, he's a top-tier threat.

12. James Cahoon - Iowa Barnstormers

Passing: 510 yards | 12 TD

Cahoon has made the most of limited appearances. In just three games, he's thrown for 12 touchdowns and shown impressive poise for a young player. His future looks promising.

13. Guy Meyers - San Antonio Gunslingers

Passing: 330 yards | 2 TD | 63.8% comp (2)

Rushing: 151 yards | 6 TD

Meyers hasn't lit up the stat sheet, but his accuracy ranks among the league's best. As San Antonio searches for consistency, Meyers has provided efficient quarterback play and flashes of mobility.

14. Kaleb Lowe - Northern Arizona Wranglers

Passing: 158 yards | 2 TD

Lowe has shown flashes of potential, but limited reps (2 games) and production make him a long-term project. With development and protection, the tools are there for growth.

Quick Stat Leaders:

Passing TDs: TJ Edwards (22), Sneed & Neal (21)

Passing Yards: Sneed (1,033), Meylor (1,027)

Rushing Yards: Jiya Wright (342), TJ Edwards (322)

Rushing TDs (QB): Edwards & Bahar (12), Sneed & Wright (10)

From veteran stars like Sneed, Edwards & Neal to breakout forces like Jones, Bahar and Wright, the IFL's quarterback talent is thriving in 2025. As the second half of the season unfolds, the battle for MVP - and playoff positioning - will be driven by these dynamic signal callers.







