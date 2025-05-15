Iowa Barnstormers Add Standout Running Back

May 15, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed running back Alfonzo Graham to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Graham (5-9, 195, Morgan State) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Graham began his career at Fullerton College before joining Morgan State University as a walk-on. In his first season with the Bears, Graham ranked among the FCS leaders in rushing with 1,150 yards and ran for eight touchdowns, topping the 100-yard mark in a total of five games. His breakout season earned him First Team All-MEAC selection, Phil Steele All-MEAC First Team Running Back, Phil Steele All-MEAC Second Team All-Purpose, and Blue Bloods All-MEAC First Team Running Back. His senior season carried the same momentum as Graham was the top running back in the MEAC with 1,150 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He once again earned honors as First-Team All-MEAC and Blue Bloods All-MEAC First Team Running Back.

The Iowa Barnstormers face the Green Bay Blizzard at Wells Fargo Arena this Saturday, May 17 in their KIDS NIGHT game. The first 1,000 kids (12 and under) at the game will receive a free youth jersey courtesy of Scrap Processors, Inc. Tickets are on sale now for as low as $18, call the Iowa Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 to purchase.







