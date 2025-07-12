Barnstormers Fall to Fishers

July 12, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Iowa Barnstormers fell to 1-13 Saturday suffering a 58-50 loss to the Fischers Freight at the Casey's Center in Des Moines.

Iowa spend up with a field goal from kicker Gabriel Rui, and then took a 10-7 lead after a touchdown by wide receiver Khaleb Hood.

They weren't done there, though. Quarterback James Cahoon found Hood again, throwing on the run to get the ball to No. 7.

Quian Williams would get in the end zone for his first score of the night to give Iowa a 29-28 lead with 44 seconds to play in the first half.

A late Fischers score gave the Freight a 35-29 lead at the break.

The offenses cooled down in the second half, but Quian Williams found his way to the end zone once more, extending his league leading touchdown reception number.

Williams and the Barnstormers trimmed their deficit to 44-42 early in the fourth quarter. However, an unsuccessful 2-point conversion and a kick return to the end zone gave Fischers a nine-point advantage.

It was eventually too much for Iowa to overcome, but the Barnstormers will have one more shot at a home win next week, as they face the Quad City Steamwheelers on Saturday, July 19 at the Casey's Center (7 p.m. IFL Network).







