Barnstormers Fall to Mass

July 3, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







The Iowa Barnstormers fell to 1-12 on the season Thursday dropping their road game against the Massachusetts Pirates 54-31.

Massachusetts didn't waste any time getting on the board, scoring on its second play from scrimmage.

Iowa fell into a hole before wide receiver Quian Williams scored on a hand-off from quarterback Grant Rohach to trim the deficit to 34-6.

Massachusetts led 40-6 at the break, but Iowa would try to rally. Quarterback James Cahoon led back-to-back touchdown drives sandwiching a successful onside kick from Gabriel Rui.

Williams would find the end zone twice more during the game and eclipsed his career-best receiving yards mark in the process, however it wasn't enough for the Barnstormers to complete the comeback.

Iowa will return to the field at home to take on the Fischers Freight at the Casey's Center on Saturday, July 12 (7:05 p.m. IFL Network).







