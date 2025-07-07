Heart over Hype: Quian Williams

July 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







When Quian Williams got cut from the Canadian Football League's Toronto Argonauts just after the start of the 2024 Indoor Football League season, he didn't know what would lie ahead for him.

The wide receiver did all that he could, but being sent back from Toronto ended up being a bright spot in the Oklahoma City native's career.

"I went to work and did my thing," Williams said. "I just wasn't a fit for them... it definitely helped teach me the lesson to never leave it up to 'them' - make (yourself) undeniable at all times."

But that's just what Williams has been for Iowa since he joined the team in 2024 - undeniable.

The wideout, now playing his first full season as a fully-healthy pass catcher leads the league in receiving yards and sits third in touchdowns going into week 16.

"We knew that he was dedicated to being the best receiver in the league this year, and (came to camp) in the best shape of his life," Barnstormers coach Dave Mogensen said. "I was like, 'this dude is going to kill everybody.'"

Williams' road to the pros was unpredictable - like the current state of college football has made it for athletes. But even before that, he needed some extra motivation at the start.

He didn't like football when he first started playing as a five-year old in a 7-and-under youth league in Oklahoma.

"(I think my parents) were just watching me play around with my cousins and siblings, and stuff like that," Williams said. "I always loved basketball, and I didn't really like (football), but after that first year, I fell in love with the game a lot more. It just took off from there really.

Williams eventually turned into a two-way star for Southmoore High School at both wide receiver and cornerback - the position he was primarily being recruited to play in college.

He collected numerous offers to play cornerback at the next level, but didn't have any FBS offers to play on the offensive side of the ball.

"The day before signing day, I flew back home from my official visit to Wyoming," Williams said. "Josh Allen was there, going into his senior season. (Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton) called me and I didn't answer the phone because I didn't want to be pressured into a decision. So, I just let it ring."

Little did Williams know, Creighton and the rest of Eastern Michigan's offensive staff were on the other end of the call. That's when he got a text message from Creighton.

Hey Q, I'm sitting here with the offensive staff. When you can, give me a call. We've got some news for you.

Creighton was about to offer Williams a chance to play receiver at Eastern Michigan. Between a break in recruiting, and some extra encouragement from his dad to the staff, he was going to get the shot that he was chasing his entire prep career for.

"My dad was talking to the receiver coach, saying like, 'yeah he can ball at receiver, too, just look at him,'" Williams said. "My dad is someone you want in your corner, I'll say that. He's been with me every step."

As soon as Williams read the text, he knew what Creighton was going to tell him. He called him right back.

"I told him that I'd have to talk to my family about it, but I didn't talk to anybody," Williams said. "I waited two minutes and called him back, and told him I'm coming. My family was just happy because they knew that that's what I wanted - to play receiver (at the FBS level)."

During his time at Eastern Michigan, Williams earned 76 receptions for 983 yards and eight touchdowns in the pair of seasons after redshirting.

He'd go on to graduate in just three years at EMU before transferring to Buffalo to finish off his career. There, he increased his numbers, hauling in 121 passed for 1,536 yards and six scores in 23 games, all while earning All-MAC Third Team honors in both seasons with the Bulls.

After his stint with the CFL's Toronto Argonauts, Williams didn't have a team to play for.

That's when Mogensen reached out.

"We knew Quian was going to have a good year," Mogensen said. "A month before the season, he had been cut from the CFL. No one had signed him back, and we convinced him to come."

Williams' first season as a Barnstormer saw him come into his own, racking up 842 yards on 66 receptions with 18 touchdowns.

He landed on the All-IFL Rookie Team along with All-IFL Second Team honors, all while battling injuries.

"He was dealing with hamstring issues and quad issues all year," Mogensen said. "He never was like his full self for more than a couple of games at a time and he still had an awesome year."

That didn't stop him from finishing in the top 10 in yards and touchdowns, on top of finishing fourth in yards per game amongst receivers.

"Any outcome I've got is never a result to effort," Williams said - recalling his time in Toronto. "My dad always told me that you get out of it what you get into it. The mental preparation is where it starts - and just, 'changing your best' - (meaning) whatever your best is, make it better."

That was the goal for Williams, and Mogensen, for the 2025 season - and the No. 1 wideout has since delivered.

"Me and Coach Mogensen have a great relationship. I love his plan and the system that we're in. Obviously, we don't have the record that we want to, but I've never had a day where I'm like, 'man, I made the wrong decision.'"

If he's able to collect 25 yards on receptions Saturday, Williams will surpass his career best for yards in a season, doing so in only 12 games on the smaller, 50-yard fields of the Indoor Football League.

"It was just believing in what could be done here every day and just going our hardest," Williams said about his choice to return to Des Moines this season. "You're not always going to have the results that you want, but if you had told me we'd be in this position before the season, I'd still come back."







