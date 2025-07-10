Game Preview: Iowa Barnstormers vs Fishers Freight

July 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







The Iowa Barnstormers return to the Casey's Center this Saturday for 90's Night to take on the Fischers Freight at 7:05 p.m. (IFL Network).

Iowa quarterback James Cahoon remains the league leader in passing yards, averaging 214.2 per game so far this season.

With Cahoon throwing, wideout Quian Williams has been the top pass catcher in the league, and needs just 73 yards Saturday to eclipse 1,000 for the season. His 17 touchdowns are also an IFL best.

On the defensive side, Caleb Streat remains tied as the league's leader in interceptions, with six so far in 12 games with the team.

Saturday is one of only two more home games for the Barnstormers this season, with the home finale coming on July 19.

