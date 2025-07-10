Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Damari Roberson

July 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard have signed DB Damari Roberson for the 2025 season.

Damari Roberson (6-1, 215) joins the Green Bay Blizzard defense at a pivotal point of the season. There are only a few games remaining in the IFL's regular season, and the Blizzard are fighting for a higher playoff position. Each new spark added to the team may provide enough lift in a closely contested Eastern Conference. Roberson, a Muskegon, Michigan native, is an IFL rookie, but he may already have Blizzard connections.

Although his name may imply a relation to Blizzard Head Coach and GM Corey Roberson, there is no relation. The actual connection comes from Damari Roberson's time playing college football for Western Michigan University (WMU). For the last two seasons, WMU's Head Coach has been former Blizzard player Lance Taylor.

From 2020 to 2024, Roberson played for the WMU Broncos. He appeared in 38 games and totalled 135 tackles, four and a half tackles for loss, half a sack, one interception, 11 passes defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Roberson primarily played defense with the program but was recruited as a wide receiver. As a Bronco, he learned the receiver, safety, and linebacker positions while battling back from injury during the early parts of his collegiate career. Coach Taylor has said Roberson's "grit [and] resilience" makes him "one of the most respected players on the team..." (via 13 ON YOUR SIDE's YouTube channel). Roberson missed only one game in his final three seasons of play.

The next page in Roberson's football career begins this weekend when the Green Bay Blizzard travel for a matchup with the first-seeded Quad City Steamwheelers. The Saturday night matchup could see Roberson continuing to outwork his adversity and lead the Blizzard to a victory.

