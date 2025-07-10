Blizzard Sign Linebacker Monty Montgomery

July 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard have signed LB Monty Montgomery for the 2025 season.

Monty Montgomery (5-11, 225) is a Norcross, Georgia native. This is his first season on the Green Bay Blizzard and in the IFL, making him a rookie. Montgomery has stood out at each level he has played.

Montgomery spent some time at various programs, but he began making his mark while with the Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons, a JUCO program in Hutchinson, Kansas. He and the school were briefly shown on Netflix's Last Chance U when the Blue Dragons played Independence Community College. Fans of the show may recall a Blue Dragon interception followed by a lateral pitch, leading to a 40-yard touchdown. The player who intercepted the ball and pitched to his teammate was Monty Montgomery. During the time he spent with the team, he recorded 78 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six-and-a-half sacks, three interceptions, one pass broken up, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 11 games.

In 2019, Montgomery joined the Louisville Cardinals. He made an immediate impact on the Division I program, appearing in all 13 games and leading the team in sacks with five. From 2019 to 2022, the linebacker appeared in 39 games and recorded 160 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, three interceptions, seven passes defended, seven forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. To finish his college career, Montgomery joined the University of Mississippi. As an Ole Miss Rebel, he appeared in another 11 games in 2023, adding 22 tackles and two and a half tackles for loss to his totals.

With a few weeks remaining in the IFL regular season, the Green Bay Blizzard are making a playoff push. Currently, the team is ranked third in the Eastern Conference. The Blizzard are on the road to take on the first-seeded Quad City Steamwheelers. Montgomery and the Green Bay defense will try to cool them off this Saturday at 7:05 PM.

