Green Bay Blizzard Falls to Jacksonville Sharks

July 26, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Thanks to the ingenuity of the Indoor Football League in recent years, a 10-point deficit with under a minute left in the game is really only a one-possession game. The trailing team simply needs to score a touchdown, convert a 2-point try (or dropkick) and successfully kick the 2-point Deuce on the opening kickoff.

That's what the Blizzard were hoping to do on the road in Jacksonville tonight, down 53-63 with just under a minute remaining. Jacksonville's kicker Dylan Barnas failed to convert a Deuce, which gave Green Bay the ball on their own 20 yard line. Blizzard QB Max Meylor drove his team down the field and seemingly scored on a 6-yard scramble, but the play was wiped out on a holding call. A Meylor-to-Kymani "Kimo" Clarke connection helped the Blizzard gain all of their yardage back, placing the ball at Jacksonville's 4 yard line with 16 seconds remaining. Meylor then rushed for a yard, where Green Bay called a timeout with 12 second left. Two incompletions later on quick out routes by Lowell Patron, Jr. and the Sharks were able to take over on downs, gain positive yards on one play and let the clock run out, securing a 63-53 victory, a 10-6 record, and the chance to earn the #3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Prior to that final minute of the game, it had been a slugfest in the "Shark Tank". Green Bay took the ball to open the game and relied heavily on Kimo Clarke during the first drive, which ultimately led to a rushing touchdown by Clarke. Mevis' PAT gave the Blizzard an early 7-0 lead. The Sharks followed suit with a rushing touchdown of their own on their first drive. RB Larry McCammon's rushing score and Barnas' extra point tied the game at 7-7.

On Green Bay's next drive, Meylor would find WR Andre Williams in the End Zone on a long bomb while under duress. Mevis tacked on the PAT and his first Deuce of the night on the next two plays, extending the Blizzard lead to 16-7. The Sharks' second drive stalled out and a 50-yard Field Goal attempt missed the mark.

Meylor connected with TJ Davis for a touchdown early in the 2nd Quarter and after Mevis converted both PAT and Deuce, the Blizzard had their largest lead of the night, 25-7. Jacksonville hit paydirt on their next possession when QB Tyler Huff rushed for a touchdown on a Split Zone run. Barnas' extra point and subsequent Deuce closed the gap to 25-16. Green Bay's offense stalled out on the next drive and Mevis was unable to convert a 56-yard Field Goal attempt. Barnas would convert a 28-yard Field Goal on Jacksonville's next possession, closing the gap to 25-19.

As the half approached, the Sharks attempted to steal a possession with an Onside Kick, but Blizzard DB Nijul Canada used his sure hands to secure the ball for the Blizz. Three plays later, Jacksonville DL Chris Rice would return a Meylor interception "to the house" after LB Hayden Hatcher pressured Meylor in the pocket, forcing an ill-timed floater that wound up in Rice's hands. Barnas' PAT put the Sharks up by one, 26-25.

Kimo Clarke, who ran the ball well all night, would put the Blizzard back on top with a Jet Sweep rush for a touchdown on Green Bay's next possession. Mevis attempted a rare dropkick (worth 2 points), but it was blocked. The Blizzard would take a 31-26 lead into the locker room at half after Barnas failed to convert a 41-yard Field Goal for Jacksonville on their last possession before the break.

Jacksonville took advantage of having the ball first in the second half. Huff connected with WR Marcus Rogers and Barnas booted the PAT to give the Sharks a slim 33-31 lead. That lead wouldn't last long however, as Clarke would score on a 35-yard Speed Option to the boundary and Mevis would tack on the extra point to give the Blizz the lead back, 38-33. Huff would connect with Rogers again through the air on the Sharks' next possession and Barnas' extra point and second Deuce of the night put Jacksonville ahead 42-38. The Sharks would not relinquish the lead for the rest of the evening.

The 4th Quarter began with a costly Blizzard fumble that was recovered by the Sharks deep in their own territory. Despite being backed up, Jacksonville's Ka'Ron Ashley would score on a 50-yard Bubble Screen and extend the lead to 49-38 with Barnas' PAT. Meylor called his own number on the next Green Bay drive, scoring a rushing touchdown that closed the deficit to 49-45 after Mevis' point-after.

Jacksonville would go on to milk more than five minutes off the clock on their next drive, going up 56-45 after a 1-yard run by Huff and Barnas PAT, with 2:09 remaining in the game. On the ensuing kickoff, Andre Williams would give the Blizz a lift with a 47-yard kick return that would ultimately lead to a Meylor touchdown run two plays later. Meylor then connected with Davis on the 2-point conversion, bringing Green Bay to within three, 56-53, at the One-Minute Warning.

Mevis would attempt an onside kick that was initially knocked out of the field of play by the Sharks, but a heads-up challenge by Coach Roberson led to the discovery of an inadvertent whistle once the kick had traveled ten yards and hit the dasher boards. A lack of possession by either team when the whistle was blown resulted in a re-kick, giving the Blizzard another shot at stealing the possession they needed.

On Mevis' next attempt, a dribbler up the hash marks, Jacksonville's Malik Jones scooped up the live ball and scooted into the End Zone for a score. Barnas would add the extra point and the Sharks would have their 10-point lead, 63-53, that would ultimately go final.

Green Bay finishes the regular season with a 10-6 record and because Tulsa defeated Quad City, will secure the #2 seed in the Easter Conference and play host to the #3-seeded Oilers next Sunday, August 3rd at 3:05 CST at the Resch Center. The Sharks will travel to Quad City in the other Eastern Conference matchup.

