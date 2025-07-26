Oilers Win Final Game of Regular Season

July 26, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, clinched the #3 seed in the East, to set up a #2 vs. #3 matchup in round one against Green Bay, next Sunday.

Quad City opened the scoring on the first play of the game via a touchdown pass to DeQuan Dudley to make it 7-0 Steamwheelers. A deuce from Kyle Kaplan followed the opening score to make it 9-0 Quad City. The Oilers responded on their opening offensive drive with a curl route by Isiah Scott that finished with a catch and fall into the endzone, pushing the score to 9-7 Steamwheelers. Quad City scored on a second consecutive drive and hit another deuce to go up 18-7 to end the first quarter scoring.

Sam Castronova found JuJu Augustine along the goal line for a touchdown pass to make it 18-14 to open the second frame. Tulsa trailed 25-14 when Castronova pushed his way into the endzone from the one-yard line to set the deficit at 25-20. Another rushing touchdown for Castronova from the three-yard line gave the Oilers their first lead of the game late in the first half, 27-25. Kaplan kicked a field goal in the dying seconds of the quarter to send the teams into halftime at a score of 28-27, Quad City.

Tulsa opened the second half with a passing touchdown to Max Novak in the back right corner of the endzone to make it 34-28, Oilers. The Steamwheelers added 12 points before Tulsa found scoring again, it was Castronova to Novak for the second time on the night to tie the game at 40-40.

Quad City scored a touchdown, missed the extra point, but hit a deuce to provide a 48-40 cushion over Tulsa. Scott snagged a 45-yard touchdown catch on the first play of the new drive to bring Tulsa within two points, 48-46. Jonah Edwards kicked a 26-yard field goal to take the lead back for the Oilers, 49-48, and Kaplan missed his chance to return the favor to end the game at that score line, giving Tulsa a victory to end the regular season at 10-6.

Tulsa clinched the #3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, sending them to Wisconsin for a first-round matchup against the #2 seed, Green Bay Blizzard, on Sunday, August 3 rd, at 3:05 pm.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about Tulsa Indoor Football.







Indoor Football League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.