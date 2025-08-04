Tulsa Oilers Send off Season with End-Of-Year Party

August 4, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, is hosting its 2025 end-of-season party for fans, sponsors and media to celebrate the team. The event will include players and coaching staff in attendance as well as a live game-worn jersey auction, prize giveaways, and food and beverages.

The Tulsa Oilers encourage fans, sponsors and media in the community to join the organization on Thursday, August 7 from 6-8 p.m. inside Puck's Sports Bar and Grill. Opportunities include adding on or signing up for season tickets and booking group outings for the 2026 season, mingling with players and coaching staff, participating in a live game-worn jersey auction, signing up for door prize giveaways, and enjoying food and beverage options.

To RSVP for this event, please use the link provided here: https://tulsaindoorfootball.com/tulsa-oilers-season-ending-party/

Tulsa has concluded its third season in franchise history, having finished the 2025 campaign with a team-best 10-6 regular season record and its first playoff appearance.

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season. Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information.







