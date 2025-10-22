Tulsa Oilers Add DB Eugene Ford

Published on October 21, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







The Tulsa Oilers have bolstered their secondary with the addition of defensive back Eugene Ford for the 2026 season.

Ford (6'2, 210 lbs) joins the Oilers after an impressive 2025 campaign with the Massachusetts Pirates, where he recorded 23.5 tackles, four interceptions, and eight pass breakups.

In 2024, Ford was a defensive standout for the Sioux Falls Storm, appearing in 17 games and tallying 72 tackles (one for loss), two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, eight interceptions, and a touchdown.

Before his indoor football career, Ford signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2022, taking part in the team's NFL training camp. His athleticism and proven playmaking ability make him a key addition to Tulsa's defense heading into the 2026 season.







Indoor Football League Stories from October 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.