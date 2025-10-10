Tulsa Re-Signs Jerminic Smith

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, announced that Jerminic Smith has signed with Tulsa for the 2026 season.

Smith, comes off a season with the Oilers, having put up 399 receiving yards on just 41 catches for an average of 9.7 yards per reception in 11 games played. The returning receiver collected eight receiving touchdowns, the third most in 2025 for Tulsa.

The IFL standout previously played for the Frisco Fighters, where he showcased his 2022 and 2023 seasons, totaling 143 receptions for 1,813 yards and 33 touchdowns in 31 games, earning All-IFL first-team honors in 2022. The former Fighter spent time prior with the Edmonton and Ottawa of the CFL in 2019, recording eight catches for 87 yards.

Collegiately, the experienced wideout played at Iowa (2015-2016) and Southwest Baptist (2017).

