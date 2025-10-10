Freight Re-Sign Wide Receiver Isaiah Coulter

Published on October 10, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS - The Freight have announced on Wednesday that they have re-signed wide receiver Isaiah Coulter for the upcoming 2026 season.

Coulter is from Columbia, Maryland, and attended Gwynn Park High School, where he played linebacker before switching to wide receiver.

After graduating from high school, Coulter attended Rhode Island. After his Junior year Coulter participated in the 2020 NFL Combine where he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds.

Coulter was selected as the 171st pick, in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Houston Texans. Coulter also played for the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, and Arizona Cardinals of the NFL.

After his NFL career, Coulter moved on to play for the DC Defenders of the UFL, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL, and the Massachusetts Pirates of the IFL before finally signing with the Fishers Freight on July 10, 2025.

Last season with the Freight, he earned the 'Gridiron Greatness' award after helping Fishers defeat Iowa in his first week with the team. He was also the Red Stitch Creative Red Hot Player of the Week for the week of July 23 after scoring three touchdowns in a game against the San Diego Strike Force.







