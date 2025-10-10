Rattlers Sign Four Defensive Backs

Published on October 10, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







GLENDALE, Arizona - The Arizona Rattlers have signed four players to bolster the defensive backfield, including Autjoe Soe who returns from the 2025 squad.

Autjoe Soe

Autjoe Soe, 6-2, 180 pounds, joined the Rattlers as a rookie in the eighth game of the 2025 season and played in eight of the remaining games. He recorded 23.5 tackles including 17 solo and had a tackle for loss. His college career was at Snow College and the University of Montana. He is a native of Murray, Utah, and played both ways as a wide receiver and cornerback at Murray High School.

Malik Fleming

Malik Fleming, 5-8, 179 pounds, played five games for the Jacksonville Sharks last season and recorded 14.5 tackles, nine of those solo. He also had two pass breakups. He played 57 games in college at East Carolina and Houston, recording 156 tackles during his career with nine interceptions. He also returned punts at Houston. He is from Valdosta, Fla.

Patrick Jones

Patrick Jones, 6-foot, 207 pounds, played linebacker and defensive back at Tarleton State where he recorded 73 tackles playing in 11 games his senior season. He had one interception that he returned for 71 yards and a touchdown. He had a total of 138 tackles in his two years at Tarleton State and three interceptions. He is from Memphis, Tenn.

Frederick Mallay

Frederick Mallay, 5-9, 175 pounds, comes to the Rattlers from Rhode Island University for his rookie season. He was second team All-Coastal Athletic Association his senior year in 2024 when he recorded 70 tackles, four tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble helping the Rams reach the second round of the FCS playoffs. He returned one of those fumbles for a touchdown in a win over Monmouth.







Indoor Football League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.