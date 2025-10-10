Blizzard Sign Quarterback Cole Stenstrom for the 2026 Season

Published on October 10, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed quarterback Cole Stenstrom for the 2026 season.

Cole Stenstrom is a first-year quarterback joining the Green Bay Blizzard. Stenstrom is a native of Arden Hills, Minnesota, but his football career so far has made him a well-traveled professional. The 6-0, 215-pound QB is bringing collegiate and overseas experience to the Blizz.

In 2021 and 2022, Stenstrom was suiting up for the University of South Dakota. In 12 games, he threw for 146 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 95 yards and one touchdown and caught two passes for seven yards. Stenstrom played a hybrid role with the team, not necessarily playing quarterback at all times.

For the next two seasons, Stenstrom played for the Winona State Warriors. There, he found more playing opportunities closer to home. Winona State is about a two-hour drive from Arden Hills, MN. Stenstrom appeared in 22 games for the Warriors, passing for 4412 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushing for 80 yards and four touchdowns.

After the 2024 season, Stenstrom found a professional opportunity with the Düsseldorf Panther. The franchise was founded in 1978, making it one of the oldest American football programs in Europe. Düsseldorf competes in the GLF (German Football League). Although Stenstrom played a season of professional football there, he is still considered an IFL rookie.

The Midwestern native will have a professional homecoming when Green Bay Blizzard Training Camp kicks off. Interestingly, Stenstrom was teammates with fellow incoming Blizzard rookie Sylvere Campbell in 2023 on the Winona State Warriors. Stemstrom said he is "excited and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of something special in Green Bay!" He also said he is looking forward to "continuing the success and striving for that championship level. Can't wait to get started and represent the Blizzard!" Now, he and Blizzard for March 15th, when the team begins its season at home at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.







Indoor Football League Stories from October 10, 2025

Blizzard Sign Quarterback Cole Stenstrom for the 2026 Season - Green Bay Blizzard

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.