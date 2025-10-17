Tulsa Adds Two Top-Tier Quarterbacks for 2026

Published on October 17, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Tulsa Oilers have made a major statement heading into the 2026 season, signing two of the best quarterbacks in the Indoor Football League - TJ Edwards and Josh Jones.

Edwards (6'0, 210 lbs) returns for his second season in Tulsa after an impressive but injury-shortened 2025 campaign. He completed 157 passes for 1,506 yards and 40 touchdowns, while also rushing for 609 yards and 25 scores before his season was cut short.

Before joining the Oilers, Edwards spent three seasons with the Frisco Fighters, where he threw for 5,750 yards and 103 touchdowns, while rushing for 2,383 yards and 112 touchdowns. Edwards earned 2023 IFL Most Valuable Playerhonors after posting 2,600 passing yards, 39 passing touchdowns, 853 rushing yards, and 49 rushing touchdownsthat year. He began his IFL career with the Arizona Rattlers, playing three games.

Jones (6'3, 225 lbs) enters his first season in Tulsa after a standout 2025 campaign with the Bay Area Panthers, where he totaled 196 completions for 2,212 yards and 39 touchdowns, along with 789 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns - earning 2025 All-IFL Second Team honors.

Jones produced a remarkable campaign in 2024 with the Northern Arizona Wranglers, where he was named IFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for 2,912 yards (62.9% completion) and 56 touchdowns, both ranking third in the Indoor Football League. A true dual-threat, he also rushed for 671 yards (5.2 AVG) and 21 touchdowns that season. Prior to his IFL career, Jones spent time in the Canadian Football League with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2023.

With both Edwards and Jones on board, the Oilers boast one of the most dynamic quarterback duos in the IFL heading into the 2026 season.







