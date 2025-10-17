Former Bay Area QB Josh Jones Signs with Tulsa

Published on October 17, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, announced Josh Jones will be added to the QB room in Tulsa for the 2026 season.

Jones, embarks on his new journey with the Oilers, having come off a 2025 season in which he recorded 2,212 passing yards on 196 completions for an average of 11.2 yards per completed pass over the course of 17 games. The former Panther slung 39 passing touchdowns and rolled for 22 rushing scores along with 789 total rushing yards.

The Tulsa QB turned in an outstanding 2024 season with the Northern Arizona Wranglers. The dynamic quarterback earned the Indoor Football League's Offensive Rookie of the Year award after leading his team to an explosive 47.5 points per game. He completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 2,912 yards and 56 touchdowns - totals that both ranked third across the league.

Before his IFL debut, Jones spent the 2023 season in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

At the collegiate level, the IFL star was a five-year starter at UNC Pembroke. During his time with the Braves, he compiled over 10,000 passing yards and posted a 70-to-34 touchdown-to-interception ratio across 46 games.

