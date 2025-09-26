Tulsa Oilers Bolster Defensive Line

The Tulsa Oilers are building strength in the trenches, announcing the acquisition of DL Claude Davis from the Vegas Knight Hawks via trade and the re-signing of DL Urlic Jones for the 2026 season.

Davis (6'3, 275 lbs) joins Tulsa after an impressive season with the Knight Hawks where he recorded 18 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles, earning Second Team All-IFL honors in 2025.

Jones (6'7, 305 lbs) returns for his second season with the Oilers after making an impact despite limited action in 2025. In just five games, he registered 9.5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 3 pass breakups, and 1 block.

With Davis and Jones anchoring the defensive front, the Oilers add experience, size, and proven playmaking ability as they prepare for the upcoming season.







