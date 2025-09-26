Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Reggie Bracy for the 2026 Season

Published on September 26, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed defensive back Reggie Bracy for the 2026 season.

The defensive unit for the Green Bay Blizzard grows one member stronger. Reggie Bracy, the 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back, has signed with the team. He joins the Blizzard with some great experience, yet the Mobile, Alabama native will be a rookie to begin the 2026 season.

The majority of Bracy's collegiate experience comes from his time at the University of Iowa. He played three seasons for the Hawkeyes from 2020 to 2022. Through those seasons, the defensive back appeared in 22 games and recorded ten tackles and one pass breakup. While at Iowa, Bracy shared the field with other talented defensive players, including current Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean and current Green Bay Packers defensive end Lukas Van Ness.

Following Bracy's final collegiate season, he played for the Southwest Kansas Storm of the AF1. The AF1 game, although it is indoor/arena football, differs from the IFL. So, Bracy will have some adjustments to make when he and the other signees come to 2026 Training Camp. The Blizzard kicks off its season at the Resch Center on March 15, 2026.

