Blizzard Re-Sign Defensive Lineman Scean Mustin for the 2026 Season

Published on September 23, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have officially re-signed defensive lineman Scean Mustin for the 2026 season.

Scean Mustin is returning for his third season with the Green Bay Blizzard. The 6-foot-2, 320-pound nose tackle with an incredible football resume is back! Mustin has contributed to the last two years of historic Blizzard football. Two years ago, the team broke its record for most wins in a single season (now set at 14), and last year, the team won its first IFL Eastern Conference Championship and competed in its first IFL Championship.

Before joining the Blizzard, Mustin played collegiate football for Sam Houston State University from 2018 to 2021. He appeared in 44 games with the Bearkats and collected 55 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two pass breakups, one fumble recovery, and two blocked kicks. After his illustrious career, Mustin signed with the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL (now part of the UFL) and played four games with the team.

After his time in Houston, Mustin joined the Blizz for the 2024 season, his first in the IFL. That year, the defensive lineman played 15 games for Green Bay and recorded 34 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, seven and a half sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown), and one blocked kick. His tackle for loss total was the second most of any player in the IFL that season, as was his sack total. In addition, the Blizzard defense was one of, if not the best, in the league. They allowed the fewest points on average, accounted for the most sacks by any team, and were top five in both forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. For his contributions, Mustin earned a First Team All-IFL selection and the attention of professional teams in the CFL. The BC Lions signed Mustin after the 2024 IFL playoffs.

Mustin missed the beginning of the 2025 IFL season while with the BC Lions. However, he would rejoin the team and suit up for another 12 games, including each playoff game. He tallied another 21.5 total tackles, four and a half tackles for loss, five sacks (led the team), three fumble recoveries (second in the IFL), one forced fumble (tied-first on the team), and two blocked kicks (tied-first on the team). In addition, he and the Blizzard won the 2025 Eastern Conference Championship.

In 2026, Mustin and the defense will work to return to premier status. The team will meet at Training Camp, where they will prepare for a long season with aspirations of winning the IFL Championship. Their first test will come on March 15, 2026, when the Green Bay Blizzard host the Vegas Knight Hawks in a rematch of the 2025 IFL Championship.

