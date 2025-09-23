Freight Re-Sign Linebacker Tamar Heart

Published on September 23, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS - The Freight have announced on Monday that they have re-signed linebacker Tamar Heart for the upcoming 2026 season.

Heart is a Saginaw, Michigan native, and attended Bridgeport High School. During his 2015-16 season at Bridgeport, Heart played defensive end for the school and accumulated 51 total tackles.

After high school, Heart started and finished his career at the University of Olivet, where he would play across the defensive line for the Comets. At Olivet, Heart accumulated 17 sacks and 80 tackles by the end of his career. Heart was also named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) Defensive Most Valuable Player for the 2020-21 season.

He received this award after recording 18 total tackles, including 13 solo stops, 8.5 tackles for loss, and five quarterback sacks to go along with three fumble recoveries.

Before signing with the Freight, and after he finished his eligibility at Olivet, Heart played for the Omaha Beef, where he was named Week 11 Defensive Player of the Week, which contributed to the team's 66-13 victory. Heart finished the season with 51 total tackles.

Last season, with the Freight, Heart had 140 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries.







