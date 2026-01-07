Freight Sign Defensive Back Cejai Parrish

Published on January 7, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Monday that they have signed defensive back Cejai Parrish for the upcoming 2026 season.

Last season, Parrish played four games for the Quad City Steamwheelers in his first season in the IFL. He had fifteen total tackles.

Between 2018 and 2021, Parrish played 23 games in four seasons at Northern Arizona University. With the Lumberjacks, he recorded 73 total tackles, 45 solo and 28 assisted, 2.5 sacks, four pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

He played the 2022 season at Upper Iowa University, where he had 47 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one pass deflected, and two forced fumbles.

In his final collegiate season, he transferred to Southwest Baptist University, where in 2023, he had 46 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two pass deflections. The Cumberland, New Jersey native majored in Sports Administration while at SBU.

While in high school at St. Joseph Academy, Parrish helped his team to two state championship titles.







Indoor Football League Stories from January 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.