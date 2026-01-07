Top IFL Rookie Re-Signs with Rattlers

GLENDALE, Arizona - Ron Brown Jr., the IFL's top offensive rookie in 2025, has re-signed with the Arizona Rattlers.

Brown rushed for a team-high 557 yards with 23 rushing touchdowns for the No. 3 offense in the league in 2025. He also caught 32 passes for another 299 yards and five TDs.

"Ron Brown Jr. brings versatility, reliability, and production to our offense," said Head Coach Kevin Guy. "He proved last season he can impact the game in multiple ways, and we're confident he'll build on that success moving forward."

Brown signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of college and later signed with two Canadian Football League teams before joining the Rattlers last season. He was an all-conference player at NCAA Division II Shepherd University in Pennsylvania.

