Barnstormers Sign Defensive Back

Published on September 23, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive back Jazzir Merricks to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Merricks (6-2, 198, Bethel University) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his first season in the Indoor Football League (IFL) and with the Barnstormers. Collegiately, Merricks began his career at Montclair University in 2020, appearing in one game before the season's cancellation. Merricks returned to the field in 2022 appearing in seven games with the Red Hawks. Merricks then transferred to Bethel University in 2024 appearing in nine games where he collected 30 total tackles and four interceptions.

Last season, Merricks gained indoor football experience as a member of the Idaho Horsemen of the National Arena League (NAL).

"Jazz is a rangy corner with good cover skills and athleticism," said Head Coach Andre Coles. "We are looking forward to seeing him compete in training camp."

Merricks will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

