Vegas Knight Hawks Re-Sign Defensive Back James Ceasar

Published on September 23, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

HENDERSON - Vegas Knight Hawks General Manager and Head Coach Mike Davis announced today, September 23, the team has re-signed defensive back James Ceasar for the 2026 season.

Ceasar was named to the All-IFL First Team Defense in 2025. He started in all 16 regular season games and three postseason games for the Knight Hawks. In his second year with the team, Ceasar ranked fourth in the IFL with 94.5 tackles and 20 passes defended. He led Vegas in both categories, as well as interceptions with four. Ceasar's 94.5 tackles sets a new franchise record for tackles in a season. He is the all-time franchise leader in two categories - tackles with 177.5 and in passes defended with 45.

Ceasar is the second announced player from the Knight Hawks championship roster to re-sign. The team announced last week that Vegas' quarterback and IFL National Championship MVP Jayden De Laura last week.







