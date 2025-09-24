Sugar Skulls Announce Rayshaun Kizer as Head Coach

Published on September 23, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







TUCSON, AZ - Tucson Sugar Skulls are proud to announce Rayshaun Kizer as head coach.

Kizer brings a wealthy amount of professional football experience both as a coach and a player. He served as Tucson Defensive Coordinator the last 2 seasons with a very aggressive and talented defense.

Kizer has a reputation as a defensive mastermind. He led the Omaha Beef to an undefeated CIF Championship, and the Massachusetts Pirates to an 11-5 record as their Head Coach. He is excited to lead our Tucson Sugar Skulls, after serving as our Defensive Coordinator the last two season.

"I am super excited to be leading the Tucson Sugar Skulls in 2026 as their Head Coach. The goal is to keep the core group together and build around that. A huge thanks has to go to Edmund and the rest of the ownership group for giving me the right resources to win on and off the field for next season. With a strong ownership group in my corner, I know the Tucson Sugar Skulls will be successful for many years to come. We are ready to compete in a very talented western division and also looking forward to competing for a championship"

Kizer, a product of Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio with his bachelor's degree in Computer Science, signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2007 and spent two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. After playing with the Green Bay Blizzard of the Arena Football 2 in 2009, Kizer embarked on an nine-year career in the Arena Football League.

Kizer had an impeccable AFL career as a player, notching 67 interceptions in which 12 were returned for TDs, ranking third All-Time in AFL History in interceptions. Kizer also continues to holds the single season record in interceptions with 16.







Indoor Football League Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.