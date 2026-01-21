Freight Sign Defensive Back Bo Bell

Published on January 21, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Wednesday that they have signed defensive back Bo Bell for the upcoming 2026 season.

Bo Bell, 5'9, is a dual-threat player. A Jackson, Michigan native, Bell registered as a wide receiver and defensive back during a 2025 Green Bay Blizzard tryout before signing with the team.

Prior to beginning his professional career, he played collegiate football for the Northern Michigan University Wildcats. He was a versatile addition to the team, lining up as a ball carrier, receiver, defensive back, and kick returner.

On the defensive side of the ball, Bell recorded 15 total tackles, two pass breakups, and one fumble recovery through ten games played that season.







Indoor Football League Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.