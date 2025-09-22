Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Zeke Blake for the 2026 Season

The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed defensive back Zeke Blake for the 2026 season.

Zeke Blake (6-3, 200) will join the Green Bay Blizzard for Training Camp before the beginning of the 2026 IFL season. He is a defensive back from Lauderhill, Florida. Blake will be a rookie with the Green Bay Blizzard in the upcoming season, following a successful collegiate career.

To begin his college career, Blake was part of Independence Community College's football program. While there, he made the switch from receiver to defensive back. After one season with the team, Blake sought new Division I opportunities and found one with Youngstown State University.

In 2022 and 2023, Blake took the field for 23 games with the Penguins. He recorded 31 total tackles, half a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup. As Blake came into his own as a defensive back, Youngstown saw success. In 2023, the team advanced to the Second Round of NCAA FCS Playoffs.

When the University of Toledo had openings at defensive back, another opportunity arose for Blake. He transferred to the program for the 2024 season, and although he only appeared in four games, Blake finished the year with 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass breakup. At the GameAbove Sports Bowl, Toledo played Pittsburgh and won in an incredible, nail-biting six-overtime game! Finally, Blake participated in Toledo's Pro Day. The event invites professional football scouts to see recent Rocket graduates showcase their skills.

Blake will have to lean on his football IQ and adaptability as he transitions to the IFL. Those attributes may be difference makers for a player learning the high-paced indoor game. Blake and his fellow defensive backs will join the Green Bay Blizzard for Training Camp. There, they will work with great defensive minds on Green Bay's coaching staff to prepare for the first game of the season, a rematch of the 2025 IFL Championship, March 15, 2026.

