Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Ricky Pearson II for the 2026 Season

Published on September 18, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed defensive back Ricky Pearson II for the 2026 season.

Ricky Pearson II (5-9, 185) is a defensive back from Eastpointe, Michigan, about ten miles northeast of Detroit. He elected to stay close to home, attending two football programs in Michigan for college. And now, for the beginning of his professional career, Pearson stays in the Midwest, taking his talents to Green Bay, Wisconsin, and suiting up for the Blizzard.

Pearson began his college career at Albion College in Albion, Michigan. The Albion Britons compete in the NCAA Division III Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) Conference. They were joined by Pearson from 2020 to 2022. During those three seasons, Pearson appeared in 24 games and recorded 64 total tackles, four tackles for loss, five interceptions, 16 pass breakups, and one fumble recovery. While with the Britons, the defensive back did not miss a game. The MIAA recognized his efforts in 2021 and 2022, naming him to the Second Team All-MIAA and First Team All-MIAA, respectively. In addition, his 12 pass breakups in 2022 led all players in the MIAA. That same year, Pearson was named to the D3football.com All-Region Third Team. While he found great success, so did his team. The Britons won the MIAA Championship in 2021 and returned to compete in the game the following year.

In 2023, Pearson decided to transfer to Northwood University, a Division II program in Midland, Michigan. For the next two seasons, Pearson played 22 games for the Wolves and added 67 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions, and 15 pass breakups to his totals. His seasons at Northwood helped prove he can compete at any level.

That determination and effort will be put to the test once again, as Pearson has the opportunity to prove himself as an IFL rookie during the 2026 season. The new Blizzard defensive back will attend Green Bay's training camp and look to make his professional debut March 15, 2026, when the season kicks off with the IFL Hall of Fame Game at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

