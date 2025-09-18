Tierre Turner Joins Iowa's Defense

Published on September 18, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive lineman Tierre Turner to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Turner (6-2, 295, Davenport University) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie Indoor Football League (IFL) season. Turner started his collegiate career at Indiana State University in 2018 as a redshirt freshman. In 2020, Turner transferred to Davenport University, appearing in two games before the season's cancellation. Turner returned in 2021 to finish his four year career. In his four seasons as a Panther, Turner appeared in 25 games, collecting 70 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

"Tierre is a mover in the middle of the defensive line," said Head Coach Andre Coles. "He is excited to get to camp and earn his spot on the 2026 roster."

Turner will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

2026 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Enjoy a variety of appetizers, tasty burgers, delicious baskets, sandwiches, and pizzas daily at Kelly's Little Nipper. Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Season Tickets for the 2026 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now. Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in the same great seat at all eight home games for as low as $128 per seat. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 for more information.







Indoor Football League Stories from September 18, 2025

Tierre Turner Joins Iowa's Defense - Iowa Barnstormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.