Blizzard Sign Offensive Lineman Melvin Hudson for the 2026 Season

Published on September 25, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed offensive lineman Melvin Hudson for the 2026 season.

Melvin Hudson (6-4, 315), a native of Locust Grove, Georgia, joins the Green Bay Blizzard for 2026 Training Camp. He is an offensive lineman with collegiate experience from the University of Mary. The 2026 season will be Hudson's first in the IFL.

The University of Mary is located in Bismarck, North Dakota. Their football program competes in the NCAA Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Hudson suited up for the U-Mary Marauders from 2021 to 2024, appearing in 43 games, starting in 41. He once held a streak of 28 games started consecutively before being forced to sit out due to injury. His availability and reliability on the offensive line made him a key piece of the Marauder offense for four seasons.

2026 is right around the corner. Although the full schedule has not been released, the Green Bay Blizzard know they will be starting the season at home for the IFL's Hall of Fame Game, March 15, 2026. Hudson and the Green Bay offensive line aim to maintain team success, as the Blizzard O-Line was tied first for fewest sacks allowed during the 2025 season (including playoffs). The team will get to work as soon as 2026 Training Camp begins in Green Bay.

