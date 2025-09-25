Freight Re-Sign Running Back Josiah King

FISHERS - The Freight have announced on Wednesday that they have re-signed running back Josiah King for the upcoming 2026 season.

King joined the team near the end of the 2025 season from the AIF team Corpus Christi Tritons, where he played 9 games, had 484 yards, and had 4 touchdowns.

Before that, he attended East Central University, where he rushed for over 1,300 yards as a senior.

Last season with the Freight, King rushed for 158 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns in four games. He also had one 56-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and 151 total yards returning.

The Corpus Christi native was named the Freight's 'Gridiron Greatness' player twice last season.







