Freight Re-Sign Defensive Lineman Jaylin Swan

Published on September 15, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Freight have announced on Monday that they have re-signed defensive lineman Jaylin Swan for the upcoming 2026 season.

Swan is from St. Louis, Missouri, and attended Soldan International Studies High School, where he played defensive end.

After graduating from high school, Swan attended Illinois College, where he would start and end his college football career.

At Illinois College, Swan served as captain of the team and excelled as an All-Conference player, winning the 2018 Second Team All-MWC South Division and 2019 First Team All-MWC South Division. His career ended with 48 punt return yards, 91 solo tackles, and 149 total tackles.

After college, Swan played indoor football with the Quad City Steamwheelers in 2022. With the Steamwheelers, Swan had a total of 129 tackles and 56 assisted tackles. In the 2022 Indoor Football League Championship game, Swan recorded six tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Last season with the Freight, Swan had 70 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, four blocked kicks, and a safety.

He was named the Red Stitch Creative Red Hot Player of the Week in July after a three-sack game against the Barnstormers in the final game of the season. The 6'3 lineman was named to the IFL 2025 First Team Defensive Line after the season.

Swan on returning to the Fishers Freight:

"FIIIISSSSHHEERRRRSS!!! I'm super excited to say I've re-signed. It was a no-brainer. This organization is amazing, from the owners and coaches to the fans. Can't wait to work hard, play hard, and have some fun in the FEC with the team and the fans. #GoFreight"







Indoor Football League Stories from September 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.