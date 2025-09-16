Jacksonville Sharks to Host Free Agent Tryout
Published on September 15, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
Jacksonville Sharks News Release
The Jacksonville Sharks have announced their first Free Agent Tryout for the 2026 season, giving aspiring professional athletes the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of the Sharks coaching staff.
The tryout will take place on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Registration opens at 8:00 a.m. ET, with the tryout beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.
All prospective free agents must complete the official registration form prior to the event.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025
Time: Registration at 8:00 a.m. ET | Tryout begins at 9:00 a.m. ET
Location: Daily's Place, 1 Daily's Place, Jacksonville, FL 32202 (Inside on turf)
Cost: $65 pre-registration | $75 day-of-event
Registration Link: https://dub.sh/QH50F6H
Indoor Football League Stories from September 15, 2025
- Jacksonville Sharks to Host Free Agent Tryout - Jacksonville Sharks
- Reigning National Champion Vegas Knight Hawks to Host Open Tryouts - Vegas Knight Hawks
- Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Dorian Davis for the 2026 Season - Green Bay Blizzard
- Freight Re-Sign Defensive Lineman Jaylin Swan - Fishers Freight
- Barnstormers 2026 Season Tickets on Sale Now - Iowa Barnstormers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.