Jacksonville Sharks to Host Free Agent Tryout

Published on September 15, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Jacksonville Sharks have announced their first Free Agent Tryout for the 2026 season, giving aspiring professional athletes the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of the Sharks coaching staff.

The tryout will take place on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Registration opens at 8:00 a.m. ET, with the tryout beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

All prospective free agents must complete the official registration form prior to the event.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Time: Registration at 8:00 a.m. ET | Tryout begins at 9:00 a.m. ET

Location: Daily's Place, 1 Daily's Place, Jacksonville, FL 32202 (Inside on turf)

Cost: $65 pre-registration | $75 day-of-event

Registration Link: https://dub.sh/QH50F6H







