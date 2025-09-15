Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Dorian Davis for the 2026 Season

Published on September 15, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed DB Dorian Davis for the 2026 season.

The 2026 IFL offseason is officially underway for the Green Bay Blizzard. The team has signed Dorian Davis, a defensive back from Shelby, North Carolina. He has experience from various collegiate programs, but Davis will be an Indoor Football League rookie during the 2026 season.

Davis (6-0, 190) started his college career in 2019 with Western Carolina University. He appeared in nine games with the Catamounts, recording 42 tackles, three pass breakups, and a fumble recovery, earning a spot on the SoCon's All-Freshman team in 2020. The impressive single season totals earned Davis more opportunities from other football programs.

Davis would transfer to Southern Illinois University for the 2021 season. That year, Davis played in ten games and added 14 total tackles, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble. The fumble came against South Dakota in the 2021 FCS Playoffs. The Southern Illinois Salukis advanced to the Sweet 16 of the FCS Playoffs in part thanks to that turnover.

Following that season, Davis transferred to Towson University. He found his place on special teams and the Towson Tigers secondary. In 2022 and 2023, Davis registered 90 total tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups, and one fumble recovery through 20 games played.

For his final year of college football, Davis played at Austin Peay University. The defensive back suited up for eight games, starting in six and pulling in 42 tackles, one tackle for loss, half a sack, and one pass breakup. After the season, Davis participated in a Local Pro Day with the Tennessee Titans and met with multiple other NFL teams.

While the 2026 season is Davis's first as a professional, he may have more insight than most. His family ties extend to multiple former NFL players, including Brandon Spikes, Sidney Rice, and Tony Scott. Their combined knowledge of the game could prove invaluable in the midst of the IFL's rapid pace. Davis will join the Green Bay Blizzard for training camp, and shortly after, the Blizzard will be kicking off their season on March 15, 2026, with the Hall of Fame Game at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The game is a 2025 IFL Championship rematch between the Green Bay Blizzard and the Vegas Knight Hawks.

