Reigning National Champion Vegas Knight Hawks to Host Open Tryouts
Published on September 15, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
Vegas Knight Hawks News Release
The defending IFL National Champion Vegas Knight Hawks have announced Open Tryouts for aspiring players ready to prove themselves and compete for a chance to join the champs for the upcoming season.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
Time: Registration at 8:00 a.m. PT | Workouts 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. PT
Location: Heritage Park Field 7 (Grass Field)
350 S Racetrack Road, Henderson, NV
Cost: $80 (Cash Only)
For questions or additional information, contact Mike Davis at:
Email: mdavis@knighthawksfootball.com
This is your shot to show the reigning champions what you've got and possibly earn a spot with the best in the league!
