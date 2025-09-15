Barnstormers 2026 Season Tickets on Sale Now

Published on September 15, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers of the Indoor Football League announced today that Season Tickets for the 2026 season are now available for purchase.

The Iowa Barnstormers Season Ticket Package includes eight home games at Casey's Center during the course of the regular season. The official schedule for the 2026 Indoor Football League season has not yet been released, but is expected to be announced later this fall.

Iowa Barnstormers Season Ticket Packages start as low as $128 per seat and include the following:

The same seat at all eight (8) home games

Two (2) FREE ticket vouchers to bring guests (per account)

A discount on Barnstormers merchandise and team hosted events

An end of the season VIP Party with the team and other member events

The Never-Waste-A-Ticket Program

The option to add on a discounted parking pass for game days

Exclusive member giveaways

AND MORE!

Fans who purchase front row Season Tickets will be members of the TURF CLUB, receiving additional exclusive perks including:

TURF CLUB membership card (one per account)

TURF CLUB gift (one per seat)

$25 merchandise credit for 2026 (one per account)

Exclusive Training Camp Meet the Team event

Guaranteed giveaways during the season (one per seat)

Free parking pass (per four Turf seats)

After a challenging 2025 campaign, the Barnstormers are ready to turn the page and begin an exciting new chapter. There is no better way for fans to be part of it than by securing their seats for the season ahead! Fans may purchase Season Tickets for the 2026 Iowa Barnstormers season now by calling the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255.

Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in your Season Tickets for the 2026 season now. Call 515-633-2255 to speak to a sales representative and select your seats.

For more information, call the Barnstormers at (515) 633-2255 or log on to www.theiowabarnstormers.com.







Indoor Football League Stories from September 15, 2025

Barnstormers 2026 Season Tickets on Sale Now - Iowa Barnstormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.