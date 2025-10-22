Barnstormers Lock in Another QB

Published on October 22, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed quarterback Ivan Corbin to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Corbin (6-1, 191, Carson-Newman University) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie Indoor Football League (IFL) season. Corbin got a taste of the indoor game after appearing at the Green Bay Blizzard's Training Camp last season. Collegiately, Corbin's career began at Limestone College in 2016. In two seasons with the Saints, Corbin appeared in 17 games where he threw for 2,407 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing 410 yards for six touchdowns on the ground. After a hiatus, Corbin returned to the field at Tusculum University in 2021. He appeared in ten games with the Pioneers where he threw for 2,003 yards and 14 touchdowns, rushing an additional 250 yarsd for four touchdowns. Corbin's final season of collegiate football came in 2023 at Carson-Newman University. In 11 games with the Eagles, Corbin passed for 1,529 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 537 yards and seven touchdowns.

"Ivan is a dual-threat quarterback who was a four year starter in college," said Head Coach Coles. "Anytime you can add that kind of experience to your roster you have to take the chance. I'm looking forward to seeing him compete at QB and showcase his athletic and leadership abilities."

Corbin will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the Spring.

